Travis Scott is stepping back out on the town. The 30-year-old had a rough end to 2021 following the tragedy that took place at his annual Astroworld Festival, but after taking some time out of the spotlight to recoup, he's been spotted out and about at several events as of late, and even spent Sunday night partying with the likes of Lil Baby, Gunna, Lil Kim, Swae Lee, and Kanye West's new fling, 24-year-old Chaney Jones.

As Daily Mail reports, the Rodeo hitmaker began his evening at a screening of Ye's jeen-yuh's documentary – the first part of which arrives on Netflix tomorrow, February 16th – and eventually wound up at a Dave and Busters in Los Angeles.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jones, who's infamously known for her resemblance to the 44-year-old's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, wore a figure-hugging black jumpsuit to the function, showing off her curves and cleavage. Her long wavy hair and towering stiletto boots added extra intrigue to her outfit and only caused more KKW-copycat conversations to fly.

Scott, on the other hand, kept it casual in a pair of splattered jeans, a graphic tee, and a grey shacket, accessorizing with a selection of huge chains and a black hat.





The famous friends were said to have been partying until 4 AM on Monday morning, but the Houston rapper still managed to come through with plenty of Valentine's Day surprises for his girlfriend and baby mama, Kylie Jenner.

"They also had a special dinner. They are enjoying being a family of four. Kylie is still resting and recovering. She likes staying home. Travis makes sure that she has everything that she needs. Stormi is helping out with [her] baby brother. She is the cutest big sister," a source told PEOPLE of the growing family – read what else they had to say about the couple here.

