Travis Scott barely promoted JACKBOYS ahead of its release. A few days before the EP dropped, he announced that a "pack" would be arriving shortly from his label, Cactus Jack Records. A few brief clips teased the compilation project and the short film that accompanied it. Given the minimal promo, JACKBOYS' first week numbers are quite impressive and says a great deal about how large of a fanbase Travis has acquired in recent years.

The reports from Billboard are in and JACKBOYS accumulated 154,000 equivalent album sales in its first week. This number includes 79,000 in traditional album sales. Hip hop is dominating the top ten of the Billboard 200 this week, as Roddy Ricch came in at No. 2 (Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial), Post Malone at No. 3 (Hollywood Bleeding), Young Thug at No. 7 (So Much Fun) and DaBaby at No. 8 (Kirk).

It should also be taken into consideration that the album amassed this many streams with only seven songs. Aside from Travis, many listeners tuned in to JACKBOYS for his talented signees - Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, Luxury Tax 50 - and the big-name guests - Lil Baby, Rosalia, Young Thug, Pop Smoke, Quavo, Offset.

Read our review of JACKBOYS. Is the project still holding your attention?