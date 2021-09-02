mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Travis Scott & André 3000 Shared Harrowing Tales Of Their Hometowns On "The Ends"

Joshua Robinson
September 02, 2021 11:37
242 Views
40
1
Travis Scott/Epic Records/Sony Music EntertainmentTravis Scott/Epic Records/Sony Music Entertainment
Travis Scott/Epic Records/Sony Music Entertainment

the ends
Travis Scott Feat. Andre 3000

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Five years ago today, Travis Scott unleashed his sophomore album, "Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight."


Travis Scott is easily one of the most profitable and influential figures in popular culture, but just five years ago, he was still coming into his own. Following the release of back-to-back heat on 2014's Days Before Rodeo and his debut studio album Rodeo in 2015, all eyes were on Travis Scott to see if he was going to be able to make that leap and join Hip-Hop's upper echelon of artists. And although he officially reached superstardom with Astroworld in 2018, it was his sophomore album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight which paved the way for the Houston rapper's meteoric rise.

Recording artist Travis Scott performs at the Outdoor Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Packed with high-quality guest features from Hip-Hop mainstays like Kid Cudi and Kendrick Lamar as well as sensational new artists like 21 Savage and NavBITTSM was an indulgent offering from Travis that truly pushed him to his limits as a songwriter and a Kanye West-esque album curator. Aside from the album's octuple platinum track "Goosebumps," one of the most incredible moments on Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight was its André 3000-assisted intro, titled "the ends." Both artists paint horrifying pictures of their hometowns, yet the end result is still eerily beautiful.

Celebrate the five-year anniversary of Travis Scott's game-changing sophomore studio album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight by revisiting the record's dark intro below. What's your favorite track from the platinum-certified project?

Quotable Lyrics

I came up in the town, they were murderin' kids, hmm
And dumped 'em in the creek up from where I live (Ayy)
Bodies, bodies, bodies sprinkled around (Uh, uh)
We runnin' through the sprinkler lookin' around
Killer would show up with boxes of pizza, uh
And said he had a label recruitin' people (Uh)
Put that on my grandma and everything, yeah
My homie said he told 'em his name was Wayne
It could've been me or could've been you too

Travis Scott
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  1
  242
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Travis Scott Andre 3000 birds in the trap sing mcknight
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Travis Scott & André 3000 Shared Harrowing Tales Of Their Hometowns On "The Ends"
40
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject