Apple announced last week that the highly anticipated iPhone 11 would be dropping November 3rd, with pre-order’s going on sale today Sept. 20. However, if you’re name is Travis Scott, those rules don’t apply to you because the Houston rapper already has his hands on the new phone.

Travis took to his IG early Friday morning to show off what looks to be the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and its 3-face camera. Unfortunately, La Flame doesn’t turn the phone or give us any in depth look, but it does look rather sleek especially in that space grey color (see below).

The new iPhone 11 comes just days after Travis copped himself a $1.6 million dollar Mercedes Maybach, which you can check out (below) if you missed it. Look for new music from La Flame to be on the way as well, including a possible remix to Young Thug's "Hot."

Will you be copping the new iPhone 11? It'll run ya only $699, with the Pro and Pro Max costing $999 and $1,099 respectively.