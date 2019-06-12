Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low, featuring a similar design as his popular Air Jordan 1 High collab, is reportedly set to make it's debut this Fall.

La Flame first introduced his Air Jordan 1 Low during the Grammy Awards in February, but that particular pair featured an olive green colorway. However, the upcoming release features a mocha and black build, equipped with red detailing on the tongue and heel branding.

The Air Jordan 1 Lows are highlighted by a backwards Nike swoosh on the lateral side, with Cactus Jack branding on the inner mid panel and heel, as well as the insoles. According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the kicks are tentatively slated to release sometime in September.

Check out the IG post embedded below for some additional shots of the latest Cactus Jack Air Jordan collab, and stay tuned for official release details.