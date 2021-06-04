Throughout 2021, TDE fans, as usual, have been patiently waiting for many of their favorite artists to finally release highly anticipated albums. With singles like "Good Days" and "Hit Different" performing well over the past several months, SZA's long-awaited follow-up to Ctrl seems like it could drop any day now, but earlier this week, SZA threw fans for a loop by posting sentimental messages about some of her Ctrl-era songs.

After revealing that she burst into tears while rehearsing "20 Something," SZA then hit Twitter in hopes that someone could connect her with Travis Scott and convince him to perform "Love Galore" with her one last time.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

One day later, Travis Scott responded to the TDE singer and songwriter on Twitter, saying, "Of courseeeee. 1 last time, a couple more times !!!! When and where? We got the fest coming soon Love galore and Good dayzzzz."

In addition to publicly agreeing to SZA's performance request, Travis' tweet also alludes to the fact that they'll be able to do some at the 2021 Astroworld Festival, which hits Houston for two days in November. Tickets to the fan-favorite festival sold out in minutes, so anyone who was able to secure them may be in for a real treat.

For everyone who successfully copped tickets to this year's Astroworld Festival, are you excited about the possibility of Travis Scott and SZA reuniting on stage in Houston when the festival returns in November?