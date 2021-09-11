Just a few weeks ago, football fans were shocked when they saw Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce without his facial hair. His beard has always been a massive part of his look and for those who follow him for his looks, the lack of facial hair was certainly something to get used to. Regardless, Kelce didn't seem to mind the reactions and he has continued showing off his new look with the utmost confidence.

After making a change like this, most people would look at the backlash and immediately go back to their old style. Kelce, however, is doubling down as he recently told TMZ that there are absolutely zero plans to change his current look.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, Kelce noted "Sometimes you gotta see your face" when asked if we would see the return of his facial hair. While he does have some stubble right now, Kelce warned that he would be going back for a trim soon and that the facial hair will be gone in short order. Needless to say, he's committed to the babyface lifestyle.

As for the upcoming season, the Chiefs are favored to go far and it is all thanks to the team's offense which is led by the likes of Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Tyreek Hill. Without the facial hair, perhaps Kelce will be a tad faster out on the field.

