Shanna Moakler called out the Kardashians again, this week, saying that her family is "broken" because of the Kardashians. Moakler and Travis Barker, who is now dating Kourtney Kardashian, were married from 2004–2008 and share two children ages 17 and 15.

“It’s every mother’s worst nightmare, honestly,” she told TMZ while out with her new boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau. “We just had dinner with our kids and all their friends three weeks ago, so you know, this all started since my ex started dating a certain person.”



Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Barker and Kourtney began dating in January 2021.

“I don’t have any jealousy. I divorced for a reason. I’m confident in what my reasons were,” she said. “People just don’t divorce or breakup their families for no reason at all, or for a rumor. I’ve had third-parties—even Aubrey O’Day has confirmed what I already knew, and I’ve learned even more.”

She continued: “My family’s broken now because of this family, and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister [Kourtney] in the family, so yay for me.”

Earlier this week, she claimed that Barker had an affair with Kim Kardashian while he and Moaker were together.

