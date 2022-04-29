The famed attorney may have passed away nearly 20 years ago, but Travis Barker is making sure that Robert Kardashian Sr. is still involved in his daughter's marital celebrations. Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been having the time of their lives as they jet-set around the world, showing off their affections at every stop. They have quickly become fan-favorite "couple goals" among their supporters, and with the family's new show underway, viewers are learning more of Kardashian and Barker's courtship.

Barker has popped the question to his leading lady and on Hulu's The Kardashians, "momager" Kris Jenner was filmed speaking with daughter Kim Kardashian on the phone as she revisited an emotional moment.

"He asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now," said Jenner about Barker making to marry the 43-year-old reality star. "It was so sweet and so tender. And then he said he went to your dad's grave and asked your dad [for permission], and I just lost it." Kim thought it was a sweet gesture but noted that she was surprised that her older sister has yet to walk down the aisle.

"That's really crazy that she hasn't been married before," said Kim. "I've had enough for all of us!"

Robert Kardashian Sr. was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and just eight weeks later, he passed away. He was famously known for working on OJ Simpson's defense team when the former BFL star went on trial for murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown-Simpson as well as her acquaintance, Ronald Goldman. Simpson was acquitted at trial.

