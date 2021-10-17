Blink-182's iconic drummer, Travis Barker, hinted that he'll be appearing on tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live, alongside musical guest Young Thug. Thugger released his newest album, Punk, earlier this week.

Barker teased his SNL appearance with a picture of himself and Thug on Twitter.

Barker also recently played drums for Thug during a performance on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series.



Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

The legendary drummer has been working with several rappers as of late, including Machine Gun Kelly. Barker helped produce Kelly's last album, Tickets to My Downfall, and will also help produce his upcoming album, Born with Horns.

Following the release of Punk, Thug discussed the project with Hot 97, revealing that the track “Road Rage” has his favorite lyricism on the entire album.

“See the pussies on the sideline wishin' that I fall/Pull the skeletons out the closet, I'm 'bout to tell it all/Just want my money, my hoes and all my kids to ball/I'm road raging to the millions if I have to crawl,” Thug raps on the song.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 PM, EST on NBC. Actor Rami Malek is scheduled to host the episode.

Check out Barker's announcement tweet below.

[Via]