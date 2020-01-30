Travis Barker Is Joined By Lil Wayne & Rick Ross For The “Gimme Brain” Video

Travie, where the drums at?!

Famed blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has always used an interesting play on words when it comes to his music, dating back to his 2011 debut solo LP Give the Drummer Some. His latest musical output takes that sentiment to another level with the music video for his 2019 single "Gimme Brain" accompanied by none other than Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

If you can get past the vulgarity of it all and the even more disturbing lyrics heard throughout — Ross rapping the line "Thirty bitches in the crib and that's word to my man R. Kellz" is unsettling to say the least — it's actually quite cool to see three music vets coming together to mix the genres of rock and rap. Wayne pulls out some of his best bars in recent times that'll surely have people screaming "Mixtape Weezy!" off the first verse, and Trav is just a beast at what he does when given a set of drums and pair of sticks. Add to the mix an alien rocket launcher and what we believe to be a Trippie Redd cameo — on second glance, it definitely is; peep the moon chain! — and you've got yourself a pretty interesting video to cap off the first month of the new decade with.

No word on where or whose project this song will appear — Funeral bonus track, maybe? — but check out the video for "Gimme Brain" by Travis Barker, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross above anyway. It's worth at least one watch.