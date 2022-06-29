New details surrounding Travis Barker's hospitalization have emerged after the drummer was rushed to the emergency room on Tuesday. Per TMZ, Barker was hospitalized for pancreatitis following a colonoscopy procedure. The sources close to the situation say that Barker's condition got worse after his pancreas swelled up, leading to excessive nausea and stomach pains. The sources didn't disclose when Barker had a colonoscopy but they did reveal that it occurred in recent times.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

His wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was by his side when he was transported from the West Hills hospital to Cedars-Senai Medical Center by ambulance. Though no one in his immediate family has publicly commented on his health issues, his daughter posted and deleted a picture holding her father's hand while he was in the hospital bed. "Please say a prayer," she captioned the post.

Just before Barker was admitted to the hospital, he hinted at having health issues on Twitter. "God save me," he wrote, which also seemingly references a song from Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout.

While fans showed Barker support during his recent hospitalization, Kid Cudi also came through with some public words of encouragement. "Travis I love u and im prayin for u," Cudi wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night.

We will continue to keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Travis Barker's recent hospitalization.

[Via]