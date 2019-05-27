Travis Barker Coughs Up 6 Figures For His Daughter's 14th Birthday

It is not uncommon for celebrities to splurge for their loved ones. Reports by the Daily Mail add that Travis Barker recently spent a considerable fortune for his daughter's fourteen birthday bash. Although the teen's birthday is not until Christmas Eve, she continuously celebrates her birthday in May. Perhaps to avoid the poor weather, but either way, Alabama Luella Barker gets what she wants every year. The Blink 182 drummer makes sure of it. Hence, Alabama's father threw her an epic backyard party at his Calabasas home lately.

The estate was previously used to throw a slew of memorable parties in the past few years, but this time around, he used it all for his daughter's happy day only. A total of 350 family and friends showed up to celebrate. The live entertainment included a set-up stage and intricate sound system so both Alabama and the guests can party till the sun comes up. Moreover, performances by rappers Trippie Redd and Comethazine were also included with the lavish party. Relatedly, the birthday bash consisted of a lot of notables names such as Machine Gun Kelly, Shaquille O'Neal's children, Goody Grace, The Game's son, and Floyd Mayweather's son. Indeed, that is one lucky teenager. Evidently, Travis Barker has got his daughter covered.

