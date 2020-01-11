Travis Barker is parting ways with a few of his vintage vehicles, and he's partnered with Barrett-Jackson to auction them off to the highest bidders. According to TMZ, Travis is saying goodbye to three of his babies: a 1941 Cadillac 62 Series Convertible, a 1960 Cadillac Coupe Deville, and a 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer. The convertible is predicted to reach up to $100,000 while the Chevy might even rake in a whopping $200,000.

Travis talked about his love for vintage cars with The Low And Slow Car Show in February of last year ahead of his Musink Music Festival and Tattoo Convention that he founded, sharing that his dad was the one who introduced him to all different kinds of old school whips. Travis has always made his love for Cadillacs in particular a known passion through his ink, as he has at least two Cadillac tattoos, including an emblem on his chest and a Cadillac script down his rib cage that took 12 hours to create.

His decision to let go of a few cars from his own collection stems from his desire to expand in many different areas of his life, and to make room for new rides. He recently bought a warehouse in Southern California, where he will house the remainder of his car collection, as well as his clothing brands and new record label DTA records.