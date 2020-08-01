Travis Barker & Run The Jewels Link Up For Rock-Infused Song "Forever"

Since his time with Blink-182, Travis Barker has immersed himself into the world of hip-hop. He has provided drum tracks for various artists from Machine Gun Kelly to even some fledgling SoundCloud artists. Now, however, Barker is linking up with the likes of Run The Jewels who just came through with their RTJ4 project.

This track is called "Forever" and sees El-P and Killer Mike trading verses that will appeal to those who are already big fans of the group. Meanwhile, the instrumental features Barker's signature drums all while the instrumentation in the background displays a heavy rock influence.

Quotable Lyrics:

If I ain’t hungry then your bread won’t tempt me, uh

So I suggest you help the less and feed their tummy tall

Or one day pointed at your tummy is a Tommy Gun

Or maybe that’s my paranoia that I’m walkin’ with

As I burn this spliff and try locate the mother ship