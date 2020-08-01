mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Travis Barker & Run The Jewels Link Up For Rock-Infused Song "Forever"

Alexander Cole
August 01, 2020 10:15
Image via Travis Barker

Forever
Travis Barker & Run The Jewels

Travis Barker and Run The Jewels make an excellent team on "Forever."


Since his time with Blink-182, Travis Barker has immersed himself into the world of hip-hop. He has provided drum tracks for various artists from Machine Gun Kelly to even some fledgling SoundCloud artists. Now, however, Barker is linking up with the likes of Run The Jewels who just came through with their RTJ4 project.

This track is called "Forever" and sees El-P and Killer Mike trading verses that will appeal to those who are already big fans of the group. Meanwhile, the instrumental features Barker's signature drums all while the instrumentation in the background displays a heavy rock influence.

Check this track out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

If I ain’t hungry then your bread won’t tempt me, uh
So I suggest you help the less and feed their tummy tall
Or one day pointed at your tummy is a Tommy Gun
Or maybe that’s my paranoia that I’m walkin’ with
As I burn this spliff and try locate the mother ship

