Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of the two of them kissing on Instagram, Saturday, and declaring that they would be willing to die for one another.

"I Would Die 4 U," Barker captioned the photo.

Kardashian commented: "You, I would die for you."



Noam Galai / Getty Images

Kardashian also shared throwback photos of Barker and herself from 2018 on her own page.

"Soulmates," Barker commented on the post.

Kardashian and Barker have been together since January 2021. They got engaged in October 2021.

Kris Jenner recently discussed the couple's affinity for PDA during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Well, you feel like you’re, you know, they’re the only two people in the room, and we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves,” Jenner said. “Like, I’m looking for a closet to hide in and somewhere to go."

She added that they are “the cutest couple” and are “really made for each other.”

Once married, Barker's relationship with Kardashian will be his third marriage. He was previously with Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. Kardashian dated Scott Disick from 2005 through 2015, but the two never got engaged.

