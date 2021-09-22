Travie McCoy Takes It Back With New Single "Love Me Back To Life"

Gym Class Heroes frontman Travie McCoy made his official solo debut 10 years ago with the release of Lazarus. Roughly a decade later, and he's preparing for the release of a brand new sophomore album. This summer, he shared the single, "Spoonful Of Cinnamon," marking his first release in a few years. Today, he shared the second single off of the forthcoming project titled, "Love Me Back To Life." If "Spoonful" was a reflection of the days of Papercut Chronicles, his latest single certainly picks up a similar vibe to his debut album. The subtle funk and soulfulness vibrate through the production while Travie flexes his vocal chops a bit heavier than his bars. In the song, Travie details the hunt for his better half following tumultuous relationships.

"It’s a song about finding your twin flame after years of failed relationship,” said Travie about the single. “You start to grow more and more cold and detached when you begin to think you may die alone. I’m a true believer that there is someone out there for EVERYONE but it took a very long time and lots of broken hearts to come to that realization. This song is for my second half."

A music video for the single dropped today, as well, featuring appearances from Gata and more.

Check out the latest record from Travie McCoy below and make sure you read our in-depth interview with the GCH frontman here.

Quotable Lyrics

And now I'm starting to see

There's some part of me

That found happiness is disaster

Now I could breathe

'Cause you made me believe

There's a happily ever after