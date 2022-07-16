Travie McCoy Returns With "Never Slept Better" Album

40-year-old Travie McCoy has accomplished plenty of impressive feats as a musician from his work as co-founder of rap-rock group Gym Class Heroes to his own solo career, which he recently propelled forward thanks to the arrival of his Never Slept Better album.

The 17-track project is a reflective one, and finds the New York native reflecting on his childhood in Geneva, and how he overcame every obstacle in life in order to keep pursuing his dreams and doing what he loves.

One of the standout titles on the tracklist is a collaboration with Elohim called "The Bridge" which reflects on the tough times of our current world.

"'The Bridge' is basically me speaking to myself at one of my darkest times and giving others a light to know that they are not alone. I feel not only the song but the visual conveys that at the end of the day, I understand, and I’m here and always will be! I’m still as scared and skeptical as you are," McCoy shared in a press release last month.

Never Slept Better Tracklist:

1. ..never slept better..

2. Stop it

3. Déjà Fait

4. Loved Me Back to Life

5. The Bridge (feat. Elohim)

6. Down and Out in L.A.

7. matty's mattresses: deluxe la

8. A Spoonful of Cinnamon

9. Another Round

10. Full Monarch

11. matty's mattresses: from larvae to monarch

12. I am Pagliacci

13. The Best Part of Revenge

14. Karma Kama Sutra

15. Broken Barometer Blues

16. matty's mattresses: weatherproof

17. I'll Never Be Loved (feat. Hamzaa)

