Trav & Rowdy Rebel Are Sick Of The Games On "Toxic"

Queens artist Trav has been steadily grinding since 2009, and over the years, he has made a ton of connections in the industry. From collaborations with Travis Scott to Meek Mill, Trav continues to build quite the resume, and recently, he teamed up with another New York favorite, Rowdy Rebel.

The two came through on the new song "Toxic," which can be found below. With this song, both Trav and Rowdy Rebel detail their experiences with a woman who is simply way too toxic for her own good. The two seem to be fed up with her antics, and despite everything they have done to quell the toxicity, the woman persists.

Overall, it is a very solid effort from these two, and you can let us know what you think, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

What's the reason that you toxic

When I gave you everything that I got

What's the reason you so toxic

What's the reason that you toxic