Trapboy Freddy Unveils New Project "Distractions"

Houston might be the spot in Texas when it comes to hip-hop but Dallas is currently having an incredible run. Between artists like Yella Beezy, and of course, Post Malone, it's hard to deny that the bubbling scene in Dallas is enjoying its moment in the limelight.

Trapboy Freddy has been putting in tons of work in recent years, and this week, he unveiled his latest project, Distractions. With a solid 15 songs in total, the rapper does hold down a large portion of the project himself but he calls on a few friends to help out. Lakeyah and Young Thug both appear on the project. Freddy also recruits Yella Beezy, Smurf Franklin, Young Nino, and Hotboy Star for the remake of popular regional anthem "Oakcliff That's My Hood."