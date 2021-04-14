Trapboy Freddy Drops Off His "Trackstar" Remix

Clicking with the right audience on TikTok can certainly lead to viral fame. Just ask Mooski. The rapper's single, "Trackstar" became a viral sensation with artists like Keyshia Cole and Coi Leray (who also was the female lead in the music video) shared their own dance videos on IG and other social platforms. However, the virality of the song also turned it into one of those records that everyone wants to hop on.

This week, Trapboy Freddy came through with a freestyle over Mooski's hit record. With the cover art depicting Ricky's death in Boyz N The Hood, Freddy mirrors the film's theme in many ways as he details the vicious nature of the streets.

Check out Trapboy Freddy's take on Mooski's hit "Trackstar" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm duckin' laws, I'm duckin' blogs

They on my balls

These n***as soft, I'm just a boss like Rick Ross

Some comin' home, some goin' in

God damn, I gotta call my lawyer ass again