mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trapboy Freddy Drops Off His "Trackstar" Remix

Aron A.
April 14, 2021 13:56
120 Views
01
1
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Trackstar (Remix)
Trapboy Freddy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Trapboy Freddy takes on Mooski's viral hit.


Clicking with the right audience on TikTok can certainly lead to viral fame. Just ask Mooski. The rapper's single, "Trackstar" became a viral sensation with artists like Keyshia Cole and Coi Leray (who also was the female lead in the music video) shared their own dance videos on IG and other social platforms. However, the virality of the song also turned it into one of those records that everyone wants to hop on.

This week, Trapboy Freddy came through with a freestyle over Mooski's hit record. With the cover art depicting Ricky's death in Boyz N The Hood, Freddy mirrors the film's theme in many ways as he details the vicious nature of the streets.

Check out Trapboy Freddy's take on Mooski's hit "Trackstar" below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm duckin' laws, I'm duckin' blogs
They on my balls
These n***as soft, I'm just a boss like Rick Ross
Some comin' home, some goin' in
God damn, I gotta call my lawyer ass again 

Trapboy Freddy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  1
  120
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Trapboy Freddy
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Trapboy Freddy Drops Off His "Trackstar" Remix
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject