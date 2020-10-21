mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trapboy Freddy Drops "Big Trap" Mixtape Featuring Young Dolph, 42 Dugg, & More

Alex Zidel
October 21, 2020 14:07
Big Trap
Trapboy Freddy

Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy drops his new mixtape "Big Trap" with features from Young Dolph, 42 Dugg, Shy Glizzy, and Yella Beezy.


Trapboy Freddy is a staple in the Dallas, Texas rap scene. He's made believers out of people across the country, including Erykah Badu, and he's ready to capitalize on all of his recent success.

Through the release of "Lil Quita", Trapboy Freddy has been turning heads to his brand. He's compiled a list of dope features for his new mixtape Big Trap, which officially drops today.

Big Trap features the likes of Young Dolph, 42 Dugg, Shy Glizzy, and Yella Beezy. It includes production from Tay Keith, Monstah Beats, JuJu Made It, and more.

Have a listen to Trapboy Freddy's new mixtape below and let us know if you're adding it to your weekly rotation.

Tracklist:

1. Back Trappin
2. Gary Payton (feat. Young Dolph)
3. Boston George
4. Big Trap
5. Pint A Red
6. Rubberbands
7. Put That On The O
8. Big Glock (feat. Shy Glizzy)
9. Lil Quita
10. Sum Mo (feat. 42 Dugg)
11. Stand On It
12. Hold Up
13. AP
14. Need Nothin
15. Let Me Find Out (feat. Yella Beezy)
16. We On
17. Ice On

