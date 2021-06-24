mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trapboy Freddy & Lakeyah Have A Smash With "Buss It Open"

Aron A.
June 23, 2021 20:27
Buss It Open
Trapboy Freddy Feat. Lakeyah

Trapboy Freddy and Lakeyah connect for their new banger, "Buss It Open."


Strip clubs across the country took a massive hit during the pandemic but now since everything is opening back up, dancers are in need of some new bangers. Thankfully, Trapboy Freddy and Lakeyah served up exactly what was required for the amount of twerking that's about to go down this summer. The Dallas rapper and Midwest MC delivered "Buss It Open" this week, a bass-heavy, Houston-influenced banger that's certainly going to be in steady rotation this summer. 

The release of the new single arrives shortly after Trapboy Freddy delivered, "Oakcliff" which samples a regional classic out of Dallas. 

As for Lakeyah, she recently landed on the XXL Freshmen cover so, expect to see the Quality Control signee do some big things in the months ahead.

Quotable Lyrics
She go dumb
Look at her tongue
You can just my band, just don't take my gun (don't do that)
Lil bitch sexy
She think I'm messy
She like my necklace, talkin' 'bout (Who that? Freddy?)

