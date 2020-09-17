Trapboy Freddy & 42 Dugg Connect For "Sum Mo"

Texas rapper Trapboy Freddy has officially connected with Detroit's 42 Dugg for "Sum Mo," a new banger that seems destined for car stereos and local parties. Set to arrive on his upcoming tape Big Trap, the bouncy single does wonders in showcasing what Freddy brings to the table. Over a hard-hitting and vaguely dark instrumental, Freddy spits laid-back bars heavy on the charisma. "She know I'm a boss, I'm nothin' like her dude," he boasts. "Ou, she cool, she know how I move / ou, and she come with two?!" Who can't resist the old two-for-one special?

Once Freddy wraps things up, 42 Dugg holds it down for the D with an extensive second verse. There's a reason he remains one of the game's most promising newcomers, and he acquaints himself nicely with a few impressive flow schemes. "I sold all my weed, I got some more on the way," he raps, his cadence melodic. "I might put a four in a Faygo, lately I've been drinking heavy / ten thousand to me that's Fetti, no problem with selling drugs." Though there's no discernible rhyme on paper, Dugg makes it work somehow. Check it out for yourself now, and look for Trapboy Freddy's Big Trap coming soon.

