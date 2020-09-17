mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trapboy Freddy & 42 Dugg Connect For "Sum Mo"

Mitch Findlay
September 17, 2020 14:33
210 Views
20
0
2020 300 Entertainment2020 300 Entertainment
2020 300 Entertainment

Sum Mo
Trapboy Freddy Feat. 42 Dugg

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Texas' Trapboy Freddy & Detroit's 42 Dugg have joined forces on bouncy new single "Sum Mo."


Texas rapper Trapboy Freddy has officially connected with Detroit's 42 Dugg for "Sum Mo," a new banger that seems destined for car stereos and local parties. Set to arrive on his upcoming tape Big Trap, the bouncy single does wonders in showcasing what Freddy brings to the table. Over a hard-hitting and vaguely dark instrumental, Freddy spits laid-back bars heavy on the charisma. "She know I'm a boss, I'm nothin' like her dude," he boasts. "Ou, she cool, she know how I move / ou, and she come with two?!" Who can't resist the old two-for-one special?

Once Freddy wraps things up, 42 Dugg holds it down for the D with an extensive second verse. There's a reason he remains one of the game's most promising newcomers, and he acquaints himself nicely with a few impressive flow schemes. "I sold all my weed, I got some more on the way," he raps, his cadence melodic. "I might put a four in a Faygo, lately I've been drinking heavy / ten thousand to me that's Fetti, no problem with selling drugs." Though there's no discernible rhyme on paper, Dugg makes it work somehow. Check it out for yourself now, and look for Trapboy Freddy's Big Trap coming soon.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

She know I'm a boss, I'm nothin' like her dude
Ou, she cool, she know how I move
Ou, and she come with two?

Trapboy Freddy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  210
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Trapboy Freddy 42 Dugg big trap
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Trapboy Freddy & 42 Dugg Connect For "Sum Mo"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject