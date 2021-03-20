mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trap Manny Shares New Tape "In Trap We Trust"

Aron A.
March 20, 2021 16:25
In Trap We Trust
Trap Manny

The eight-track project includes features from Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & more.


Bronx rapper Trap Manny has been bubbling out of the East Coast and beyond. He's known for his affiliation to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Highbridge The Label but he's established himself as a force on his own. This week, the rapper returned with his latest body of work, In Trap We Trust including a star-studded tracklist. The project, released via Atlantic Records, finds Trap Manny shining alongside some of the brightest names in hip-hop right now like Lil Durk, and the late Pop Smoke. Additionally, he connects with Don Q and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, as well as Rubi Rose. 

With many heavy-hitters attached to the project, Trap Manny is clearly on his way up. Check out In Trap We Trust below. 

