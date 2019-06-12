A veteran in the game of life but fresh blood in the national rap scene, Trap Manny is a new power in hip hop on the east coast. Bronx born and bred - and signed to A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s Highbridge the Label - Trap gained legend status in his neighborhood as his songs gained local traction during his several stints incarcerated; while most artists’ careers get derailed by legal issues, it gave Trap more firepower.

On his new project Trap Seazon, due out this summer, Trap hones his craft and shows his versatility with powerful bars and an echo chamber of soul. He’s a true encapsulation of succeeding through turmoil in the depth of America’s inner cities, and the country is taking notice. With the support of hip-hop thoroughbreds and soulfulness that touches the spirits of the masses, Trap Manny is destined for notoriety in today’s landscape of music.

Trap grew up on New York royalty like DMX and gathers influence from southern rap icons from Texas, and is co-signed by hip-hop heavyweight Max B, whose career was halted nearly a decade ago. The two bonded over their similar struggles, with Max offering advice on the importance of staying true to oneself with their art.

Longtime friends with fello w Bronx native and emcee Don Q, signing with Highbr idge the Label was a natural progression for Trap. His breakout single, “Trenches”, showcased his ability to turn nervous stories of the slums into anthems, singlehandedly powered by his charismatic presence on a track. His follow-up smashes “Relentless” and “Far Fetched” in early 2019 proved Trap can pour his soul on the track with gritty, rugged and strained melodies.