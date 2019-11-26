Trap Manny & Pop Smoke Collect "50K" On Brand New Banger

Trap Manny has been bubbling up this year. The NYC rapper is signed to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Highbridge The Label and appeared on Hoodie SZN last year. Since then, he's continued to establish himself as a new voice in New York, especially with the wave the city is having right now.

Over the weekend, Trap Manny linked up with one of the hottest artist in NYC right now, Pop Smoke. The two released their haunting anthem, "50K" which is equally electrifying and haunting. Manny blazes his voice with auto-tune while Pop Smoke's usual deep, gravelly voice pushes through the aggressive production.

Pop Smoke has been one of the hottest artists of the year in 2019. The release of "Welcome To The Party" helped him breakout into the world and later receive verses from Skepta, who is currently touring with in the UK, and Nicki Minaj for the song's remix.

Quotable Lyrics

EBK, EBK

Fry that n***a, fish filet

I'm known for puttin' in paint

And spinnin' in a Wraith

While I'm chillin' with your bae