The world's favourite doll continues to become more progressive. Earlier this week, it was announced that Barbie has launched its first transgender doll, made in the image of Orange Is the New Black actress Laverne Cox in the hopes of highlighting "acceptance at every age."

"We are proud to highlight the importance of inclusion and acceptance at every age and to recognize Laverne's significant impact on culture with a tribute collection Barbie," Mattel's executive vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls Lisa McKnight said, adding that the brand "couldn't be more excited" about adding a new doll to its roster.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Throughout her career, Cox has received five Emmy nominations as both an actor and producer and has made a name for herself as "one of the most high-profile transgender stars in the U.S.," as the Telegraph notes.

"What excites me most about her being out in the world is that trans young people can see her and maybe get to purchase her and play with her, and know that there's a Barbie made by Mattel, for the first time, in the likeness of a trans person," Cox shared.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the Netflix star revealed that she wanted to play with dolls for much of her childhood, but wasn't allowed. "I begged my mother for a Barbie doll and she said no because I was assigned male at birth."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laverne Cox (@lavernecox)

"And when I was in my 30s, I was in therapy and telling my therapist that I was denied the opportunity to play with Barbie dolls. And my therapist said, 'It's never too late to have a happy childhood, and what you should do for your inner child is go out and buy yourself a Barbie doll.'"

For Cox, working with Barbie ahead of her 50th birthday has been a beautiful act of inner child healing. "I'm so grateful to Mattel for this moment, just for my own, just for my own personal healing," she said.

Barbie first launched in March of 1959, but it wasn't until 1980 that the world saw a Black doll, and at the same time, a Latina one was also introduced. What are your thoughts on Mattel's new transgender doll? Sound off in the comments, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via] [Via]