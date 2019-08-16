Dave Chappelle has quite the relationship with Netflix since the beloved comedian has signed on for his fifth stand up comedy special with the streaming service. The official trailer for the special, dubbed Sticks & Stones, has arrived today and sees Dave walking in the middle of nowhere with narration by Morgan Freeman. "This is Dave, he tells jokes for a living, hopefully, he makes people laugh. But these days it's a high stakes game." Morgan narrates. "I guess what I'm trying to say is if you say anything, you risk everything."

The official description calls this new special "unflinching and boundary-pushing" with Dave giving "his provocative perspective on the tidal wave of celebrity scandals, the opioid crisis, and more — in trademarked Chappelle fashion." We can only imagine who Dave's targets this time around will be... The show arrives on Netflix on August 26th - peep the full trailer below.

Aside from the streaming giant that is Netflix, Dave made other moves this summer when he performed five live comedy broadway shows at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater in New York City last month. The latter combined with his Netflix bread means the 45-year-old has pulled in a lot of coin marking yet another successful summer.