Trae Young has been one of the best point guards in the league throughout the entire season, including the playoffs. As a result of his play, the Atlanta Hawks find themselves in the Eastern Conference Finals, which is something no one expected at the beginning of the season. Young's play has them just two games away from the NBA Finals, although they currently find themselves down 3-2 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Coming back against this Bucks team won't be easy, especially since Young has missed the last two games with a bone bruise on his foot.

There has been a lot of debate surrounding whether or not he would play in Game 6. Young has seen improvements on his foot, however, according to ESPN broadcaster Marc Kestecher, Young will have to remain a game-time decision. This means his status will depend on how he feels in the warm-up.

With Game 6 going down in Atlanta, the Hawks will have the energy of the city behind them although if Young doesn't play, then it's going to overcome the Bucks' depth, which has rallied to new heights in light of the injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images