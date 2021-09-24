Trae Young has morphed into one of the biggest superstars in the NBA and after his playoff run with the Atlanta Hawks, there is no doubt that he knows how to lead a team to victory. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Adidas would want to give him his very own signature shoe. For months now, we have seen teasers for the Adidas Trae Young 1, and now, we officially have the shoe's first colorway on the horizon.

As you can see in the images below, this first offering lives up to Young's "Ice Trae" nickname as we have light blue aesthetics all throughout the shoe. There are some red and white highlights interspersed throughout, and on the back, there is a polar bear which fits in with the winter aesthetic. This is a flashy colorway, to say the least, and fans can expect four other colorways to go along with it on the official launch day.

If you are hoping to get your hands on a pair, you will be able to do so as of Friday, October 1st for a price of $140 USD. Let us know if you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

