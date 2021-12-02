Trae Young's playoff performances last season were beyond impressive. He was able to lead his team to the Eastern Conference Finals, and it was certainly a fantastic outing for a team that had struggled mightily in the seasons prior. In the first round of the playoffs, Young took on the New York Knicks, where he eventually became a villain in the city.

In the SideTalkNYC video down below, Knicks fans were incredibly cruel to Young, and one of the lasting sentiments in the city is that he is no longer welcomed back. Of course, these are simply empty threats made by fans, although it speaks to just how much of an impression Young ended up making on the city.

Despite all of this hatred and vitriol towards Young, it was recently revealed that some people voted for Young as a write-in in the Mayoral race in New York City. This should certainly come as a surprise given what was said about Young in the city, previously.

To show his appreciation for these votes, Young ended up taking to Twitter saying "that's love NY for real, never got a mayor vote!" Clearly, Young is pretty impressed about how he still has some fans left in the city that he left dejected last April.

Perhaps next time around, Young can get more votes and perhaps even take office.