Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker received quite a bit of backlash on social media earlier this week, after video footage surfaced from a recent pickup game. In the clip, Booker got pissed off when Joakim Noah's squad started double-teaming him as soon as he caught the rock.

“Hey bro, we not doubling in open gym. I get that shit all season. Come on, man. Let’s work on our game.”

In case you missed it, check out the video below.

Apparently, Booker isn't the only sharp shooting guard that has had enough of double-teams during pickup games. Atlanta Hawks' second-year point guard Trae Young took to twitter on Wednesday to show his support for Booker.

"DBook speaking facts... There should be NO Double Teaming in pick up When you trying to work on your game, and work on the moves and things you do individually in pick up... it’s annoying getting double teamed in that type of setting Just Sayin.."

Young is certainly in the minority with that opinion, as there were far more people calling Booker soft and saying things like "Kobe would never," in response to the viral clip. None of those commenters can relate to Booker's frustrations like Young can, though.