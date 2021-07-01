Atlanta point guard Trae Young has reportedly been ruled out of the Hawks' Game 5 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, Thursday night, in the Eastern Conference Finals. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that sources have informed him of the team's decision.

Woj reports that "Young will continue to rehab with hopes of playing in the Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 on Saturday in Atlanta."

Young suffered a bone bruise in his right foot during the Hawks' 110-88 Game 3 loss after accidentally stepping on a referee's foot.



Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

He has played a vital role in the team's postseason success, averaging 29.8 points and 9.5 assists in his first career playoff appearance.

Veteran Lou Williams replaced Young in the starting lineup for Game 4, scoring 21 points and dropping 8 assists. Hawks center Clint Capela, who was listed as questionable with right eye inflammation, will reportedly start in Game 5. He's averaging 10.1 points and 11.5 rebounds in the playoffs.

Additionally, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out as well, nursing a hyperextended left knee suffered during Game 4. The team says an MRI showed no structural damage or ligament damage.

Game 5 is set to tip-off at 8:30 PM, ET on Thursday. The series is tied 2-2.

