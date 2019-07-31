Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young had himself a sensational rookie season in 2018-19, as he averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 assists en route to being a finalist for the Rookie of the Year award.

Young, who will turn 21 in September, is obviously looking to take another step forward in his sophomore campaign, and we've recently seen him putting in the work with fellow NBA stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Carmelo Anthony and Dennis Smith Jr. The sharpshooting guard has also been grinding away in the weight room, and according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, he has already put on 12-16 pounds of muscle this offseason.

In addition to bulking up, Young has plans to train with Kobe Bryant in August, following the Team USA training camp. The two will reportedly focus on Trae's mid-range shooting.

Kirschner writes:

"The two have spent almost a month together already and another two to three weeks already have been planned for in August. As with [trainer Irv Roland], Young's maturation is the noticeable change Bazzell has seen, plus Bazzell said Young has gained 12 to 16 pounds this offseason. Just based on the eye test, Young's muscle mass certainly has improved from where he was at the end of the season."

In his rookie season, Young shot 32.4% from three, while shooting just 31.6% from mid-range, according to NBA.com.