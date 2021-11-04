Ever since Trae Young entered the NBA and became a member of the Atlanta Hawks, Migos' rapper Quavo has always envisioned a star future for the young point guard. Although an Atlanta native, Quavo's sports ties run deeper than just home-city affiliation, as the rapper can often be found on a basketball court or a football field when he's not making music. However, when Young joined the Hawks back in 2018, Quavo saw an opportunity to help support and lift the young star by gifting him something special.

Trae Young is already one of the NBA's most skilled shooters and scorers and recently made an appearance on GQ Sports' 10 Things Trae Young Can't Live Without, showing off an expensive chain Quavo gifted the young star back in 2018, welcoming him to Atlanta.

"I want to show y'all probably my favorite chain," Young said on GQ's YouTube series. "Quay got it for me my rookie year. It was like my welcome to Atlanta gift he gave me. There's a lot of diamonds in here, I ain't never really asked Quay what the details were. I don't wanna get all into the details, but I was just appreciative of it."

Young's pricey chain from the rap star flaunts a diamond-studded piece, with the phrase "Ice Trae" written atop a basketball, featuring a diamond dripping design on the outside of the ball.





"You got the 11 at the top, you got the basketball," Young continued about the chain. "After he posted this and made a whole chain with it, it was kinda like a no-brainer, everybody started calling me [Ice Trae]. Just randomly on the street, it wasn't even just in arenas anymore, it was everywhere. So, probably my favorite piece I've got."

It seems as if Quavo's gift resonated, and the rapper was right in supporting his hometown team's future star. On the court, Young helped carry the Hawks to an Eastern Conference Championship appearance before losing to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks, just last season.

Watch the entire GQ Sports' 10 Things Trae Young Can't Live Without episode, below: