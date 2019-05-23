Trae Young was one of the most exciting young players in the NBA this season as he had to carry a young Atlanta Hawks team that was among one of the league's worst. Regardless of the results out on the court, Young is in the conversation with Luka Doncic for rookie of the year. The young star is looking to make his Hawks team a contender next year and has already started his crusade to bring some big-name free agents to Atlanta.

"If you're looking to have the ball in your hands, if you're looking to score a lot of points - I mean, a lot of players in the league know if you come play with me, I'm going to make sure I get you the ball," Young told Atlanta station 92.9 The Game. "I think that's something that attracts a lot of big players."

Young also spoke about the rookie of the year trophy and how much it would mean to him if he won it. As he explains, many of the all-time greats have won the award so the honor is on his bucket list.

"I would love to win it," Young said. "My idols growing up, a lot of them won it. Of course, it's on my list that I would like to win but that's not my main goal. But of course, I would love to win it."

Do you think Young deserves rookie of the year or is Doncic more suited for it?