Trae Young, in just his second season in the NBA, was named an All Star starter on Thursday night. It goes without saying that this was an extremely emotional moment for the Atlanta Hawks point guard, and his teammate, Brandon Goodwin, was there to catch his reaction in real time.

Young, 21, won the fan vote among guards in the Eastern Conference and finished second in the media balloting, paving the way for him to appear in his first All Star Game next month in Chicago. He is averaging 29.2 points, 8.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Hawks this season.

Other players from the Eastern Conference joining Young as All Star starters include Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Milwaukee Bucks do-it-all forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will captain of the squads.

In the West, LeBron James was named captain for the third straight season. He is joined by Lakers teammate Anthony Davis and Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, as well as Dallas Mavericks second-year sensation Luka Doncic and Rockets MVP James Harden in the backcourt.

The 69th annual All Star game, taking place at the United Center in Chicago, is scheduled to tipoff at 8pm ET on Sunday, February 16. As always, you can catch the action on TNT.