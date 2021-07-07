Though their Conference Finals matchup came to a close this past week, the two still share enough mutual respect for one another in order to go and sit on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In the video, Khris Middleton, Bucks swingman and soon-to-be Olympic athlete, was clowned for the size of his molars, reading a tweet that claimed “Khris Middleton can chop down trees with his teeth.” Pretty self-explanatory, if we’re being honest here.

Trae Young's tweet was just as harsh, with someone writing that he resembles a piece of candy, but not just any piece of candy: "I like Trae Young but his hair looks like a lollipop that got dropped on the carpet." Again, a pretty hard one to deny, and Young knew so too as you can see him laugh it off, asking "What flavor lollipop? I may be delicious." Clearly, he is self-aware.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

And, in every sense of the word, Shaquille O'Neal was the video's biggest star, with someone obviously making it easy on themselves as they decided to make a joke about the guy's massivity, writing: "Shaquille O'Neal? More like Shaquille-Hasn't-Missed-A-Meal," to which even the Inside the NBA analyst got a genuine laugh out of.

Aside from the countless shitty things that random people across the globe have to say about NBA superstars, basketball can still be pretty exciting. Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are coming off their Game 1 victory of the NBA Finals against Middleton and the Bucks, with Game 2 set to tip-off tomorrow, July 8, at 6 PM.