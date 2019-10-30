The Atlanta Hawks received some good news today regarding the sprained right ankle of their second-year point guard, Trae Young.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Young will not need an MRI on his ankle and he could return to the court as soon as next week. He is currently listed as day-to-day, which comes as a huge relief to not only the Atlanta Hawks and their fans, but to all basketball fans who have enjoyed the kid's blazing hot start to the season.

Young suffered the injury in the second quarter of Tuesday night's loss to the Miami Heat, after landing on the foot of Miami's Justise Winslow.

"It was painful," Young said. "Knock on wood, I haven't had too many injuries. I've been blessed not to have too many injuries throughout my whole entire life, so that was definitely a tough pain."

The 21-year old point guard has been lights out to start the season, averaging 34 points per game in the Hawks first three games while earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors.

The Hawks (2-2) will host the Heat on Thursday night, followed by three more home games next week against the San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings.