Trae Young has been having a dominant season with the Atlanta Hawks although it hasn't exactly resulted in very many wins. The Hawks are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and last night, his team lost to the Orlando Magic. Young was in his usual bag of tricks as he put up 37 points and was clearly the best player on the court.

Perhaps his biggest highlight of the night was when he went up and blocked Mo Bamba at the rim. What makes this block so impressive is that Bamba is a full foot taller than Young. At 7'1," Bamba is hard to block yet Young managed to elevate and do it. Of course, Young made sure to talk about the block after the game and even had some friendly jabs for his contemporary.

“That’s my dog. Mo’s my guy so I’m gonna be talking trash with him all the time now," Young said. "I’m definitely going to be talking about this one for a long, long time.”

While Young's efforts are impressive, it's unfortunate that they are going to waste on such a bad team. The Hawks desperately need to get the young star some help or else they'll be at risk of losing him when he becomes a free agent in a few years.