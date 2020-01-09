We all get ourselves a little something-something during the holiday season as we're busy shopping for presents for our loved ones, but not everyone buys themselves a new house. According to reports, that's exactly what Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young did in late December 2019 when he purchased a $1.5 million mansion in his hometown of Norman, Oklahoma. As much as Young is enjoying the finer things that his NBA salary can afford him, the 21-year-old also makes it his mission to give back to those in need, and he recently made hundreds of families very happy.



Mike Stobe / Stringer / Getty Images

According to CNN, the point guard's The Trae Young Foundation linked up with RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit organization, to alleviate the pressure of unpaid or past-due medical bills. They focused on 570 families in the Atlanta area and paid off over $1 million in fees, with an average of $1,858 per person. RIP Medical Debt was launched in 2014 and reportedly targets individuals "two times or below the federal poverty level, insolvent and/or with debts that are five percent or more of gross annual income."

"The city of Atlanta has welcomed me with open arms," said Young, who gave $10K through his foundation. "Giving back to this community is extremely important to me. I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year."