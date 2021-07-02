When Trae Young injured his foot in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, there was this fear that the Hawks would get bounced in five games. With Young out of the lineup in Game 4, the team played incredibly well and they were able to even up the series. Unfortunately, their win came at the expense of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who hyperextended his knee in what appeared to be a gruesome injury. Last night, both teams played without their superstars, and in the end, it was the Bucks who came out victorious.

Now, the series is heading back to Atlanta for Game 6 and the Hawks need to win or their season is over. It remains unclear whether or not Young will be able to participate in Game 6, although he has a ton of belief in his teammates, and he even has a message for his city.

"The Gang Will NEVER Give Up! Back to Atlanta," he wrote. The Hawks have been one of the best stories in the NBA Playoffs and if they can somehow make the NBA Finals, they will be one of the best underdog stories in the history of the NBA. Of course, it's not going to be easy although, with Giannis sidelined, they have a good shot at crawling back and forcing a pivotal Game 7.

The game is set to go down on Saturday, and if the Hawks lose, the Bucks will move on to the Finals where they would play the Phoenix Suns.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images