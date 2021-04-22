Trae Young has been the most exciting player on the Atlanta Hawks over the last few seasons and this year, the Hawks are well on their way to a playoff appearance. Unfortunately, things seemed to be trending in an unsavory direction last night as Young rolled his ankle while playing against the New York Knicks. When Young left the game, there were fears that his season might be over and that there could be a prolonged recovery.

Today, Young underwent an MRI to measure the extent of the damage and according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Young has a Grade 2 lateral sprain on his left ankle. Based on Woj's report, this is actually good news and that once Young isn't feeling any more swelling, he will be able to make his triumphant return to the roster.

While the playoff race is extremely tight right now, the Hawks seem to have a comfortable cushion among the current playoff contenders and they are ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. This is a team that can shock people once the playoffs come around and if they win a series, then it will most likely be thanks to Young's heroics.

Hopefully, Young won't have any problems with his recovery, and Hawks fans can go back to watching greatness.

Harry How/Getty Images