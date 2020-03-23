Trae Young has been one of the most exciting young stars in the NBA over the past little while although, over the past week and a half, we haven't been able to see him out on the court. There is a very good reason for this. The NBA has been shut down due to the Coronavirus. Every single player has been quarantined at home and is trying to make good use of the time. For many players, the days are pretty boring and the self-isolation is starting to create a craving for some basketball.

When your job has been taken away from you through no fault of your own, it can be very maddening. For Young, he knows this feeling all too well. Yesterday, Young took to Twitter where he stated that "Each day starts to get longer & longer..." and no, he's not talking about the Summer Solstice.

Young's boredom is clearly starting to ramp up and we feel him wholeheartedly. As sports fans, this hiatus has been strangely depressing in ways that no one really foresaw. At this point, we want sports anyway we can get it although for now, we will just have to stick to old games and some highlights here and there.

Hopefully, social distancing works and we can get sports leagues around the world up and running again.