After losing the rookie of the year battle to Luka Donic last season, Trae Young came into this year with a purpose. Young wants to prove to the league that he is one of the best players out there and so far, he has made a nice little case for himself. Despite going down with an ankle injury last week, Young is already back in the lineup and is completely terrorizing his opponents.

His latest victim was claimed last night when the Atlanta Hawks took on the San Antonio Spurs. The Hawks ended up winning the game by a score of 108-100 but the biggest highlight of the game came when Young made LaMarcus Aldridge look like an AAU player. As you can see in the video below, Young puts the moves on Aldridge and then delivers a crisp no-look pass.

Perhaps the most interesting part of this whole sequence is how Aldridge is highly considered to be a great player. Young is much smaller than Aldridge but used his size and agility to make some fantastic moves that showcased his raw talent. If Young keeps making plays like this, there is no doubt he'll be able to accomplish a lot in the NBA.

Check out some of the best reactions to the play, below.