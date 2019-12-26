Trae Young is one of the most exciting new players in the NBA and he has been absolutely killing it with the Atlanta Hawks these last few weeks. The team has been pretty bad but Young continues to find ways to make this team both exciting and palatable. With that being said, Young will be in for a huge payday in a few years from now and he is already making some sound decisions in the world of real estate.

According to TMZ, Young just spent $1.5 million a mansion in Norman, Oklahoma which just so happens to be his hometown. If you're curious about the property, you can find the official images here. This place is pretty packed with features as there are over 8,000 square feet as well as five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and even a pool house. When you're a young and rich NBA player, a home like this one is essential.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's interesting to see Young stray away from buying a home in Atlanta where he plays. It's clear that Oklahoma holds a sentimental place in Young's life and moving there is his way of staying true to where he comes from.

