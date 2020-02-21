Atlanta Hawks' All Star point guard Trae Young notched another milestone on Thursday night, as he dropped a career-high 50 points in a 129-124 victory over the Miami Heat. Young, who scored the final 10 points of the game, connected on 8 of 15 three-point attempts, 18 of 19 free throws, and 1 of 1 post-game trolls. Following the game, the second-year superstar called out fellow All Star Jimmy Butler, referencing an instagram post by Butler back in December.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Young-Butler back-and-forth started when Young proclaimed "It's over!" late in the fourth quarter of a December matchup between the two teams. As it turns out, the game was not over, as the Hawks blew a six-point lead in the final minute and ultimately lost in overtime. At the time, Butler trolled Young on IG by posting, "This man @traeyoung is a teller of the future. he was right. game WAS over!"

Months after that exchange, Young finally got redemption. He tweeted the following shortly after Atlanta's W on Thursday night: "...and FYI @JimmyButler was right, I can see the future... I saw tonight happening awhile ago."

Young, 21, has improved his game in every aspect this season, averaging 30.1 points to go along with 9.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Young became the fourth-youngest player to ever score 50 points in a game, joining LeBron James (who did it three times), Devin Booker and Brandon Jennings. He is also the first Hawks player to score 50 since Shareef Abdur-Rahim did it in 2001.

Check out some highlights from his career night in the tweet embedded below.