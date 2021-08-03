Trae Young and the Hawks have agreed to a designated rookie maximum extension worth up to $207 million that will keep the star point guard in Atlanta for five more years. Young's agent, Omar Wilkes of Klutch Sports, detailed the contract to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Monday.

The contract has a base of $172 million but includes a 30% escalator clause should Young hit on one of the three All-NBA teams during his tenure. The deal will begin in the 2022-23 season and run through 2026-27.



Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

After he landed the new deal, Young tweeted "Never let ANYBODY tell you, you can’t do something," and "Another Day, Another Opportunity."

Young solidified his warranting of a max extension after the 2021 NBA Playoffs, during which he averaged 28.8 points and 9.5 assists per game while leading Atlanta on an impressive run that took them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Young is the latest to pick up a huge deal this offseason. Mavs star Luka Doncic is expected to sign a similar deal as he is eligible for a massive 4-year, $202 million contract. Marc Stein reports that his deal likely won't be solidified until after he is done competing in the Olympics.

Check out Young's first comments after agreeing on the deal below.

[Via]