ESPN had the bright idea just a couple of weeks ago to host a H-O-R-S-E tournament featuring former NBA players, current NBA players, and even some WNBA stars. The first matchups were last night and let's just say, it didn't go as well as people were hoping. For starters, let's go with the results. Chauncey Billups beat Trae Young, Mike Conley defeated Tamika Catchings, Allie Quigley upset Chris Paul, and finally, Zach Lavine knocked off Paul Pierce.

While these results are fine, there is no denying just how bad the quality of the broadcast was. Now listen, ESPN can't send camera crews outside because we are in the midst of a pandemic. However, grainy Nokia phone footage isn't exactly the best alternative either and that's exactly what we got. Just look at the clip of Trae Young below, for an example.

Twitter immediately roasted ESPN and the participants for the disastrous way in which this whole thing was presented. In all fairness, this was pretty well unavoidable considering the circumstances but still. The NBA 2K tournament was shot better than this thing.

Check out some of the hilarious comments below and let us know what you thought about the first round of the H-O-R-S-E tournament.